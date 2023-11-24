DEPUTIES: Body scanner “anomaly” leads to drug charges at Edgecombe Co. jail

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body scanner at an Eastern Carolina jail caught a man with drugs hidden in an area of his body, deputies said.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that Derek Wright was brought to the detention center by probation on November 15th.

Deputies said that Wright was placed in a body scanner and that a sergeant “noticed an anomaly near his buttocks.”

The sergeant said that it turned out to be a tube containing crack cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, and prescription pills.

Wright was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and given a $5,000 secured bond.

