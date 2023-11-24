Church, nonprofits serve meals to homeless & seniors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - At York Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, organizers hosted a Thanksgiving meal that filled about 200 stomachs.

They even delivered additional meals to seniors and homeless people couldn’t come due to transportation or mobility issues.

Turkey, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, green beans, stuffing, pie - the list goes on, for what York church prepared for this Thanksgiving.

The organization Something 2 Somebody partnered with four other organizations and the church to ensure everyone enjoyed a warm plate.

Volunteer Regina Smithwick says serving the community was very fulfilling.

“It’s past worth it. It’s about serving others, that’s what it is all about. serving other people. As you can see, we’re all out here serving and giving to others, and that is what Thanksgiving is all about,” Smithwick said.

This feeling was shared by Tonya Foreman, who spearheads a nonprofit called Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality or CAREE.

“Grateful to be blessed to be a blessing,” is how Foreman described it.

She and her sons spent the Thanksgiving morning hand-delivering 65 meals.

“Someone knows, someone sees, and someone cares. We are trying to be a reflection of God’s love and image in this community and with all the rows we have in the community, using that as a platform to serve,” Foreman said.

