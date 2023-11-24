Advertise With Us
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal showers slide inland late in the weekend

Low pressure systems near the coast will swing rain in over ENC this weekend
Charlie Ironmonger - WITN
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Light showers will approach the coast over Saturday before moving onshore by Sunday and Monday. Coverage will be focused near the immediate coast on Saturday. As the low that will be powering the showers gains strength, the showers will start to expand and spread over inland communities. About half an inch to an inch and a half will come down across ENC over the next three days, with most falling late Sunday into Monday morning. Highs will slowly warm from the low 50s Saturday to the low 60s by Monday.

Colder temperatures are on the way as we wrap up November. Monday’s low 60s will be fool’s gold for warm weather fans as highs fall to the upper 40s on Tuesday. And while daytime highs will hold around the 50° mark over both Tuesday and Wednesday, overnight lows will be dropping below freezing. In fact Tuesday night and Wednesday night will both see inland lows fall into the upper 20s, marking the first hard freeze of the year for some.

As for the tropics, there is a small area in the open Atlantic Ocean that is expected to stay away from the ENC area. It has a 30 percent of forming both the next 48 hours and seven days. The end of hurricane season is November 30.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

