CarolinaEast gives #FeelGoodFriday shout-out to women and baby item donors

CarolinaEast gave a shout-out Friday to group that regularly donates handmade items to the hospital system.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina hospital is dedicating a #FeelGoodFriday post to a group that regularly donates women’s and children’s items.

CarolinaEast Health Sytem gave the shout-out to the Fairfield Harbour Hospital Auxiliary.

Just some of the items handmade by the CarolinaEast Auxiliary Volunteers of Fairfield Harbour.
In the social media post, the system said that the group donates handmade items like blankets, hats, toys, mastectomy pillows, chemotherapy pads, afghans, and shawls.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity and talent of this wonderful group! Thank you!” the post reads.

Jacksonville PD to launch “Holiday Shopping Task Force” Friday
What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving? Greenville residents weigh in
Pitt County deputies looking to identify property crime suspect
Highway patrol investigates crash outside Williamston
