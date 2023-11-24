CarolinaEast gives #FeelGoodFriday shout-out to women and baby item donors

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina hospital is dedicating a #FeelGoodFriday post to a group that regularly donates women’s and children’s items.

CarolinaEast Health Sytem gave the shout-out to the Fairfield Harbour Hospital Auxiliary.

Just some of the items handmade by the CarolinaEast Auxiliary Volunteers of Fairfield Harbour. (CarolinaEast Health System)

In the social media post, the system said that the group donates handmade items like blankets, hats, toys, mastectomy pillows, chemotherapy pads, afghans, and shawls.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity and talent of this wonderful group! Thank you!” the post reads.

