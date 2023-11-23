Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cool Forecast Turns Colder Next Week

Showers Chances Highest Saturday Night through Monday Morning
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hope you enjoyed the sunshine on Thanksgiving because clouds will try to battle back heading into the weekend. Clouds are expected to increase tonight. They’ll be high, thin clouds so probably won’t keep us from seeing a cold night as many drop into the 30s. Clouds break up through the day on Friday with highs back near 60. Breezy north winds drop temperatures into the 50s heading into Saturday. Any showers will be limited to the coast. Better shower chances creep in on Sunday and could linger into Monday morning as a pair of disturbances pass by. Temperatures drop big time Monday night as the coldest air of the season arrives. Highs will drop into the 40s and overnight lows will drop into the 20s mid-week.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

