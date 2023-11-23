Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cool Forecast Turns Colder Next Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hope you enjoyed the sunshine on Thanksgiving because clouds will try to battle back heading into the weekend. Clouds are expected to increase tonight. They’ll be high, thin clouds so probably won’t keep us from seeing a cold night as many drop into the 30s. Clouds break up through the day on Friday with highs back near 60. Breezy north winds drop temperatures into the 50s heading into Saturday. Any showers will be limited to the coast. Better shower chances creep in on Sunday and could linger into Monday morning as a pair of disturbances pass by. Temperatures drop big time Monday night as the coldest air of the season arrives. Highs will drop into the 40s and overnight lows will drop into the 20s mid-week.

