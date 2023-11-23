Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

VIDEO: Bear tears up car interior after sniffing out bag of M&M’s

A black bear was scared away by a Colorado Parks & Wildlife official after it broke into a car for some food. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Some bears will go to any length to find food when they’re hungry, including breaking into cars for a snack.

That’s just what one bear did in Colorado when it was on the hunt for some M&M’s candy it sniffed out inside of a parked car.

A video was shared by the Colorado Parks & Wildlife Department (CPW) on X, formerly known as Twitter, of an official finding the vehicle with the bear still inside.

The man recorded the bear’s face peering out the passenger side window before opening the door and quickly shooing the bear out.

A torn up bag of what appears to be M&M’s can be seen in the wreckage found inside the car.

“Look at what a bear can do to a car when they’re hungry and smell food left inside,” the post from CPW NE Region reads.

On its website, the CPW recommends campers and hikers do their best to store food items to keep from attracting bears to their location.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamichelle Mitchell was charged with having a gun on educational property.
Mom locked up after Pitt County elementary school lockdown
James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Troopers release name of woman killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
Heavy Rain will impact travel across Eastern NC Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain approaches the coast
Troy Russell was arrested today on a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
POLICE: Man uses airsoft pistol to hold up Greenville store

Latest News

Floyd Kenely
Suspect charged in deadly Rocky Mount hit and run
A spokesman for the United Talent Agency said Sarandon, the five-time Oscar nominee, is no...
Susan Sarandon, Melissa Barrera dropped from Hollywood companies after comments on Israel-Hamas war
A black bear was scared away by a Colorado Parks & Wildlife official after it broke into a car...
VIDEO: Bear breaks into car after sniffing out bag of M&M's
FILE -- Laura Jacobs, of Laura’s Stockyard Café, has spent about 36 hours in the kitchen every...
Restaurant owner continues her tradition of serving Thanksgiving dinner to community