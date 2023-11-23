Unique Christmas laser show to begin Friday on Crystal Coast

CRYSTAL COAST, N.C. (WITN) - Residents looking for a unique way to ring in the holiday season can do so from the comfort of their vehicle.

The Great Christmas Holiday Laser Show begins Friday at the Carteret County Speedway and will run through Sunday. It’ll have a second run December 1st thourgh December 3rd.

We’re told the 45 minute show will feature kids sing-alongs, traditional holiday favorites, and religious songs, choreographed to professional laser lights.

Organizers said that the concept originated in 2020 as a way to provide entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

