Tarboro holds annual Thanksgiving Day practice, Vikings are hungry for more than Turkey this week

East Bladen at Tarboro Friday at 7 PM
Tarboro football annual Thanksgiving practice
Tarboro football annual Thanksgiving practice(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving day and football is on the menu for sports fans all over the place. It certainly is here locally. Tarboro football held their annual football practice on Thanksgiving morning as they have every year since 2008.

It is a special one still and it is for many teams still playing for a state title around North Carolina. It’s a different kind of hunger they are feeding. Yes, they get their fixings but the Vikings are focused on avenging a state championship game loss last December. Friday night is a step in their process to their ultimate goal.

“East Bladen they a really good team. They have a real big running back,” says Tarboro senior Omar Lewis, “They got a real good receiver too. I got to guard him. It ain’t gonna be easy. We got to go out there and work hard you know have the right mindset.”

“If you look at the phases of our game special teams have been playing lights out, defensively we have had four shutouts in a row. We have been doing good things. Forced some turnovers,” says Tarboro Head Coach Jeff Craddock, “Offensively last week we stumbled just a little bit. The game plan was fantastic. We put the ball on the ground twice, one was inside the ten-yard line. You can’t do those things. We were able to get by with it last Friday but those mistakes will send you home the further you go so we got to clean up a few things tomorrow.”

Tarboro hosts East Bladen on Friday for their fourth round state playoff game at 7 PM

