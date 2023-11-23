Suspect charged in deadly Rocky Mount hit and run

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A suspect has been charged in a deadly hit and run in Rocky Mount that happened early Saturday morning.

Rocky Mount police say 36-year-old Floyd Kenely of Rocky Mount turned himself in Wednesday to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s charged with felony hit and run and speeding in the death of 33-year-old Davelle Debro.

Police say Debro was crossing East Raleigh Blvd. when he was struck and killed. The driver then fled the scene.

Kenely was given a $50,000 bond.

