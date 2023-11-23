Suspect charged in deadly Rocky Mount hit and run
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A suspect has been charged in a deadly hit and run in Rocky Mount that happened early Saturday morning.
Rocky Mount police say 36-year-old Floyd Kenely of Rocky Mount turned himself in Wednesday to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.
He’s charged with felony hit and run and speeding in the death of 33-year-old Davelle Debro.
Police say Debro was crossing East Raleigh Blvd. when he was struck and killed. The driver then fled the scene.
Kenely was given a $50,000 bond.
