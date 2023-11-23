Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Santa led tree lighting ceremony, ice skating highlight Friday fun in New Bern

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Holiday excitement complete with ice skating and a visit from Santa are set to ring in the weekend for one Eastern Carolina city on Friday.

New Bern’s tree lighting ceremony will take place tomorrow at 6 p.m. at Union Point Park. Santa will roll in on a New Bern Fire-Rescue firetruck to do the honors of flipping the switch to light the 26-foot tree. Following the lighting, Santa will head to Bear Plaza where he’ll find out what is on the minds of good little boys and girls for Christmas.

Activities and music will start at 5 p.m.

You can learn more at New Bern’s Beary Merry Christmas page.

If you’re looking to get the fun started sooner, the city will be opening the synthetic ice skating rink from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This year the rink is even bigger with the city saying that they’ve added 12 feet of skating surface with the entirety able to accomodate 40 skaters at a time.

If you want to complete a liability waiver ahead of time, you can do so here.

Sessions last 30 minutes and cost $5.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Jamichelle Mitchell was charged with having a gun on educational property.
Mom locked up after Pitt County elementary school lockdown
Flu claims first child death in North Carolina
Troopers release name of woman killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

Lettuce with orange, slimy decolorization among this week's violation.
“To Salad or NOT To Salad”: That is the question!
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Eastern Carolina Churches help make sure people have food this Thanksgiving
NCEL 11-22-2023
NCEL 11-22-2023
Powerball Winning Numbers for 11-22-2023 11pm
Powerball 11-22-23
Thanksgiving food items had several waiting in long lines for hours
People in Greenville run into unexpected long lines while doing last-minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping