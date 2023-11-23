Santa led tree lighting ceremony, ice skating highlight Friday fun in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Holiday excitement complete with ice skating and a visit from Santa are set to ring in the weekend for one Eastern Carolina city on Friday.

New Bern’s tree lighting ceremony will take place tomorrow at 6 p.m. at Union Point Park. Santa will roll in on a New Bern Fire-Rescue firetruck to do the honors of flipping the switch to light the 26-foot tree. Following the lighting, Santa will head to Bear Plaza where he’ll find out what is on the minds of good little boys and girls for Christmas.

Activities and music will start at 5 p.m.

You can learn more at New Bern’s Beary Merry Christmas page.

If you’re looking to get the fun started sooner, the city will be opening the synthetic ice skating rink from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This year the rink is even bigger with the city saying that they’ve added 12 feet of skating surface with the entirety able to accomodate 40 skaters at a time.

If you want to complete a liability waiver ahead of time, you can do so here.

Sessions last 30 minutes and cost $5.

