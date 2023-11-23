Advertise With Us
“To Salad or NOT To Salad”: That is the question!

ENC AT THREE debates the topic just in time for your Thanksgiving gathering
WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Here’s a question: Is a salad an acceptable item to bring to a family or friend gathering? Especially for Thanksgiving...

ENC AT THREE’s Charlie Ironmonger brought up the question so we asked some of YOU for your thoughts.

View the full segment above to hear the final verdict on this supposed ‘sensitive’ topic.

PS. SHOUT OUT to Elizabeth Turnage, Becky Vanderwood, Lauren Richardson, Brian Pearson, Lisa Holland, River Saiah & Mc Rae for participating in this debate!

HAPPY TURKEY DAY :)

Lettuce with orange, slimy decolorization among this week's violation.
Lettuce with orange, slimy decolorization among this week's violation.(Storyblocks)

