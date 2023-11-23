Advertise With Us
Reduce and ‘go green’ with your food waste this Thanksgiving!

ENC AT THREE’s Charlie Ironmonger teaches us the basics for COMPOSTING 101
WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Here at ENC AT THREE, we love chatting all things: Weather, Science and Climate Change.

An important part of taking care of Mother Earth is looking for ways to reduce, reuse and “go green” as they say.

We’ve mentioned the idea of COMPOSTING a few times before, but Charlie Ironmonger breaks down all things COMPOSTING 101 this week.

View the FULL SEGMENT above to find out what it is, how to get started and what you need!

ENC AT THREE: COMPOSTING 101
ENC AT THREE: COMPOSTING 101(WITN)

Also, here are some helpful resources if you’re interested in finding out more about COMPOSTING:

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

UNITED STATES ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY (EPA)

NATURAL RESOURCES DEFENSE COUNCIL (NRDC)

COUNTRY LIVING

HEALTHLINE

