Pitt County deputies looking to identify property crime suspect

Deputies believe this man is responsible for several property crimes in Pitt County.
Deputies believe this man is responsible for several property crimes in Pitt County.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is asking for your help identifying someone.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that the person pictured is a suspect in a series of property crimes.

Officials did not provide any details on where the crimes took place but said that the photo is from Wednesday morning.

If you have any information, give the sheriff’s office a call at 252-830-4141 or Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-258-7777.

Deputies believe this man is responsible for several property crimes in Pitt County.
Deputies believe this man is responsible for several property crimes in Pitt County.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)

