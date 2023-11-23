Advertise With Us
People in Greenville run into unexpected long lines while doing last-minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping

Thanksgiving food items had several waiting in long lines for hours
Thanksgiving food items had several waiting in long lines for hours
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Thanksgiving Day is basically knocking at the front door, which meant the clock was ticking for last-minute grocery shoppers Wednesday.

Some Greenville Boulevard Walmart customers purchased their groceries the traditional way by going inside the store, however, others went the mobile route but would later regret it.

“Y’all this line has been long for about two hours now,” said Keria Staren, Walmart mobile pickup shopper. “We’ve been sitting in this line waiting to get some groceries.”

Many bought what they needed through the Walmart mobile app, which is usually faster than going in stores. However, that wasn’t the case Wednesday night as several frustrated customers sat in line for hours.

“My mama is ready to cook,” Staren said. “We’re ready to eat. I’m a big girl, I like to eat.”

While more than a dozen impatiently waited for their groceries, people like Reginald Keyes say he saved himself the stress by buying his turkey day essentials ahead of time.

“I like to shop ahead of time,” Keyes said. “Get what I’m going to need like the main things. Turkey, ham, collard greens, and put it up.”

