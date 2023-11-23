OVER-TAXED PART 2: New Martin Co. tax assessor works to rectify improper assessments

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Last night, we told you about Martin County property owners paying more in taxes because of property assessments that were done without proper reasons.

We showed you how a broker helped bring this to the attention of State Auditor Beth Wood.

Now, tonight, we’re exploring what her office found and what the new Martin County tax assessor is doing to rectify the situation.

A report from State Auditor Beth Wood detailed just how many people were affected.

“There were 488 over a time frame of 2017 to early 2022… there were 488 properties in total. None of them, none of them had a documented reason for why the reassessment was done or why the property values were changed,” she said.

Eventually, her investigators were able to uncover reasons as to why 229 of those 488 properties were reassessed, but for 259 of them, they couldn’t find anything.

For 237 of those 259, property values increased.

“There was only about 22 where the tax decreased, but then you have to kind of step and say well, is somebody getting a gift and that’s bringing my taxes down and I don’t have to pay so much,” Wood explained. “So then, either way, it’s not good.”

“What was your reaction when you saw that report?” WITN’s Courtney Bunting asked Gallo.

“Oh, I was angry,” said Gallo. “I was very frustrated.”

Melissa Phillips is the new Martin County tax assessor.

Her office is ordering appraisals of these properties to see if the value adjustments were justified.

“The 259 parcels they were discussing, we reviewed them separately in-house. Anything that we needed to visit those properties, they got a letter mailed out on August 4, 2023, requesting a site visit,” Phillips said. “What that did was let us do a thorough investigation to verify if there was any justification for that increase since we couldn’t find any documentation for it.”

Both Gallo’s and Gale’s daughter’s homes have since been re-appraised. The results - show both were assessed too highly.

“It says the effective year has been changed back the original 1970 data point,” Gallo said, reading verbatim a letter from the tax assessor’s office. “The previous value change was not fully warranted.”

“The value came in half at what I’d been taxed on, so I’m sorry, there’s something wrong with the program,” Gale said.

So what happens now? A letter sent to Michael Gallo from the tax assessor’s office seems to put the power in the hands of commissioners.

“The taxes paid on the value difference from the date the original change in value will go before the board of county commissioners for approval in October,” Gallo said.

The problem is that county leadership is under increased scrutiny, with the closure of Martin General Hospital and the county manager resigning after controversy surrounding his pay. So people like Gallo and Gale are skeptical about getting paid back.

“I don’t trust them to do the right thing because they haven’t,” Gallo said.

Phillips says her office sends reports to commissioners once a month for refunds of overpayment of taxes. So far, she says commissioners have approved around $35,000-worth for homeowners. They plan to be done by December.

Gallo says his should be presented to them soon, though, he says he’s not holding his breath for a refund.

If their refunds are approved, they will go to the mortgage company in Gallo and Gale’s cases. That means more headaches for them even if county commissioners do approve the refunds.

The Martin County tax assessor in place during the time period the state auditor’s report covered was Elisha Hardison. She resigned in the spring of 2022. I reached out to her to request her comment on this story, but I haven’t heard back. I also asked State Auditor Beth Wood and District Attorney Seth Edwards if they were investigating Hardison’s actions, but they both said they were not.

