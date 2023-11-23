Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Greenville church holds Thanksgiving meal for community

St. James United Methodist Church held a community Thanksgiving meal in Greenville on Thursday.
St. James United Methodist Church held a community Thanksgiving meal in Greenville on Thursday.(Clayton Bauman | WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There was food and fellowship today at one Greenville church that served up plenty for the community.

The Thanksgiving meal was held at St. James United Methodist Church from noon until 4:00 this afternoon.

The event was free and open to everyone.

Organizers say the this is a way the church could give back to the community especially those who were going to be alone or could not afford to buy a Thanksgiving meal.

This is the first year the event has been held at the church.

Pastor Becky Stephenson said the gathering was also a way to focus on the positive in the world.

“Especially a lot of things are negative. This is a way to draw people’s attention to how good things is and how we can share the blessings we can give,” Stephenson said.

This years goal was to feed 500 people and they are hoping to feed a bigger number next year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Jamichelle Mitchell was charged with having a gun on educational property.
Mom locked up after Pitt County elementary school lockdown
Flu claims first child death in North Carolina
Troopers release name of woman killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

Cropped Photo: SGRWebster / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Unique Christmas laser show to begin Friday on Crystal Coast
ENC AT THREE: COMPOSTING 101
Reduce and ‘go green’ with your food waste this Thanksgiving!
Santa led tree lighting ceremony, ice skating highlight Friday fun in New Bern
Lettuce with orange, slimy decolorization among this week's violation.
“To Salad or NOT To Salad”: That is the question!