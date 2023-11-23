Greenville church holds Thanksgiving meal for community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There was food and fellowship today at one Greenville church that served up plenty for the community.

The Thanksgiving meal was held at St. James United Methodist Church from noon until 4:00 this afternoon.

The event was free and open to everyone.

Organizers say the this is a way the church could give back to the community especially those who were going to be alone or could not afford to buy a Thanksgiving meal.

This is the first year the event has been held at the church.

Pastor Becky Stephenson said the gathering was also a way to focus on the positive in the world.

“Especially a lot of things are negative. This is a way to draw people’s attention to how good things is and how we can share the blessings we can give,” Stephenson said.

This years goal was to feed 500 people and they are hoping to feed a bigger number next year.

