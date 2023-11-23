Eastern Carolina Churches help make sure people have food this Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Churches here in the East are making sure no one goes hungry or eats alone on Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, Saint James United Methodist Church is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 4 pm.

The church said everyone is invited to attend, especially those who are going to be alone on Thanksgiving day, along with those who cannot afford to buy a Thanksgiving meal.

They also said donations are appreciated and will be accepted. They already have more than 25 turkeys donated by several individuals.

York memorial church in Greenville is also helping feed those who may be in need of a meal on Thursday.

The church will be serving Thanksgiving meals to the homeless and delivering meals to senior citizens.

Meals will be handed out this morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church located at 201 Tyson Street in Greenville.

