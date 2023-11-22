Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Quiet and Cool Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Not done with the rain quite yet, rain and a few more showers linger through the evening. It won’t add much more to our total rainfall but it will be enough to make things wet. A lot of spots received the 1-3″ we were expecting with a good number of counties receiving 2-3″. No reports of severe weather either. Skies clear overnight as Thanksgiving starts off on a chilly note with temperatures in the upper 30s/low 40s. Sunshine will take us to around 60 degrees by the afternoon. Cloud cover returns quickly heading into the weekend. A few showers can’t be ruled out on Friday or Saturday but our best chance will be Sunday. Not much rainfall is expected with these showers. Next week looks very quiet with plenty of sunshine. Next wave of cold air looks strong! Highs could drop down into or near the 40s with overnight temperatures as low as the mid-20s.

