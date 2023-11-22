Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Teacher of the Week: Sentrice Williams

Teacher of the Week: Sentrice Williams
Teacher of the Week: Sentrice Williams(Sentrice Williams)
By WITN Web Team and Jacyn Abbott
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s WITN Teacher of the Week is Sentrice Williams.

Williams is a 3rd grade teacher at S.W. Snowdon Elementary School in Beaufort County.

She says she got the “teaching spark” after being a teaching assistant for many years.

Williams is originally from Williamston. She is a graduate of Elizabeth City State University and has a master’s degree in education from the University of Phoenix.

She likes to lead her class with this motto: TEAM - Together Everyone Achieves More.

Williams says she likes to teach with hands-on activities that bring learning to life as well as provide encouragement/ motivation to be successful in their academics.

Her nomination says in part, “Ms. Williams always makes time to help her students in any way she can. She would stay after school with me to ensure that I understood my homework and answered any questions. She made learning fun by allowing us to earn trojans bucks to buy toys, snacks, and drinks on Fun Friday.... Ms. Williams is the best teacher I ever had. I will always love her. She is my favorite teacher of all. When I grow up, I hope I am a great teacher like her. Besides my meme, she is my teacher role model.”

If there is a teacher that goes above and beyond, nominate them here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamichelle Mitchell was charged with having a gun on educational property.
Mom locked up after Pitt County elementary school lockdown
James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Troopers release name of woman killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
Heavy Rain will impact travel across Eastern NC Wednesday morning.
Soaking Rains and Isolated Storms Wednesday Morning
Troy Russell was arrested today on a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
POLICE: Man uses airsoft pistol to hold up Greenville store

Latest News

Heavy Rain will impact travel across Eastern NC Wednesday morning.
Soaking Rains and Isolated Storms Wednesday Morning
Pitt County Safety Fair 2023
Pitt County Holiday Safety fair hosting toy drive
First Alert Forecast November 22, 2023
First Alert Forecast November 22, 2023
Troopers release name of woman killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
Troopers release name of woman killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County