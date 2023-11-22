Teacher of the Week: Sentrice Williams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s WITN Teacher of the Week is Sentrice Williams.

Williams is a 3rd grade teacher at S.W. Snowdon Elementary School in Beaufort County.

She says she got the “teaching spark” after being a teaching assistant for many years.

Williams is originally from Williamston. She is a graduate of Elizabeth City State University and has a master’s degree in education from the University of Phoenix.

She likes to lead her class with this motto: TEAM - Together Everyone Achieves More.

Williams says she likes to teach with hands-on activities that bring learning to life as well as provide encouragement/ motivation to be successful in their academics.

Her nomination says in part, “Ms. Williams always makes time to help her students in any way she can. She would stay after school with me to ensure that I understood my homework and answered any questions. She made learning fun by allowing us to earn trojans bucks to buy toys, snacks, and drinks on Fun Friday.... Ms. Williams is the best teacher I ever had. I will always love her. She is my favorite teacher of all. When I grow up, I hope I am a great teacher like her. Besides my meme, she is my teacher role model.”

