Taking off to the skies this Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The most significant travel day of the year has arrived - the day before Thanksgiving. As 4.7 million people are expected to travel this holiday season, an increase of 6.6 percent from 2022 according to AAA, what should residents of Greenville expect and prepare for before their flight?

“Around here we don’t see a lot just because we have just three flights a day with a smaller aircraft, however, they are all full and you know, the bottom line is people have to expect crowds when they get to the airports when they are flying to or coming back, be prepared for crowds at that time,” PGV Executive Director, Bill Hopper said.

According to Hopper, the Pitt Greenville airport may be smaller than most, but they are definitely seeing an uptick in travelers with fuller than normal flights. Although they have not seen any cancellations or delays so far, it is still a good idea to prepare for unexpected delays or crowds, especially since Charlotte is a popular connecting flight from PGV.

“Charlotte can be a very congested airport and I’m sure things will start catching up because Charlotte is getting the same weather we are,” Hopper said.

The Pitt Greenville airport, being the size it is, with only three flights is exactly why some travelers this season love going to this airport, to escape some of the madness during the holidays.

“No, no, it’s been smooth, we love this facility here, it operates great all the time. We have family flying in from California for Christmas right into the Greenville airport,” traveler, Jim Ward said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, to ensure a smooth flight and the best preparation, check your flight status and delays beforehand, along with what you are and aren’t allowed to bring with you through security. This will alleviate headaches and speed up the check-in processes.

