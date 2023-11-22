Soaking Rains and Isolated Storms Wednesday Morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Whether you’re at home, traveling, or headed to work, Wednesday morning will start on a rough note. Heavy rain is expected to develop along a slow-moving cold front.

1-3" of rain for most areas. Isolated Strong Storms Possible. (maxuser | Jim Howard)

Periods of heavy rain will persist through midday Wednesday, along with a few rumbles of thunder. 1-3″ of rain could fall within a few hours. To make things worse, it’s fall! And leaves are on the ground everywhere. Those leaves and pine needles will easily clog drains leading to standing water in some spots. If you’re on the road, heavy rain will decrease visibility and cause hazardous driving conditions. Ponding on the roadways will make hydroplaning easier. While heavy rain is the main threat, enough storm fuel may move in overnight to give us a very low threat of severe weather. High winds and a tornado can’t be ruled out with some storms. Severe threat won’t hang around as long as the heavy rain will. 3-9 AM is the timeframe to watch for a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning. Have a way to get warnings overnight. As we approach lunch on Wednesday, heavy rain should start to wind down. Light to moderate rain may continue into the afternoon for some spots.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.