Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Restaurant offers pre-paid meal tickets for those in need

As Thanksgiving approaches, Tres Hermanos Nunez is giving away meals that have been pre-paid. (Source: WSAZ)
By Andrew Colegrove and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A restaurant in West Virginia is giving out free meals to customers who ask.

Inside Tres Hermanos Nunez, customers are greeted with a sign that reads: “If you’re hungry and have no money, these meals have been paid for in advance. God loves a cheerful giver.”

Pre-paid tickets hang from the sign for customers to choose from.

Anyone can take a ticket, hand it to a server and the kitchen will prepare the meal listed.

Restaurant manager Hipolito Salas explained that customers have been donating for the cause.

“We’ve got Thanksgiving coming up,” Salas said. “We’ve got Christmas, too. We’re just trying to help out a little bit.”

Salas hopes the restaurant is able to continue to provide the service through the end of December.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamichelle Mitchell was charged with having a gun on educational property.
Mom locked up after Pitt County elementary school lockdown
James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Troopers release name of woman killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
Heavy Rain will impact travel across Eastern NC Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain approaches the coast
Troy Russell was arrested today on a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
POLICE: Man uses airsoft pistol to hold up Greenville store

Latest News

Leonard joined the Colts as a rookie in 2018. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named...
3-time All Pro linebacker gives away turkeys just after being cut by the Colts
Heavy Rain will impact travel across Eastern NC Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain approaches the coast
The low-income apartment complex has now been condemned.
Holly Ridge condemns low-income apartment complex due to massive mold problems
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale