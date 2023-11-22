Advertise With Us
Pitt County Holiday Safety fair hosting toy drive

Pitt County Safety Fair 2023
Pitt County Safety Fair 2023(Pitt County Safety Fair)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple Eastern Carolina emergency crews are coming together to host a toy drive and interactive fun for the community this December.

The Pitt County Holiday Safety Fair is back for another year of holiday fun and another year of giving back to kids in the area.

Emergency crews are asking the community to come out to Alice F. Keene District Park in Greenville on December 7th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a toy to enjoy family-friendly activities.

Officials say food like Anita’s, Bill’s Hot Dogs, and Sip Happens will be there along with activities like It’s a Zoo Life Petting Zoo, Deputy Drifter, pictures with Santa, D.H. Conley Jazz Band & ROTC, and a helicopter will be there.

The Winterville Fire Department Station 15, Simpson Fire Department, Red Oak Fire Department, Black Jack Fire, CW Williams, Pitt Couty Animal Services, and Pitt County Emergency Services are partnering for this event.

For more information call 252-902-3950 or visit their website.

