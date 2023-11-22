Pamlico Community College President announces retirement

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A community college president says he’s retiring to take care of family.

The Pamlico Community College President Dr. Jim Ross has announced he is retiring after serving the school more than seven years to care for his wife, Pam.

Ross told the college he is going to be looking after her as she recovers from surgery and aggressive treatments for liver cancer as the reason for his decision to step away.

The Pamlico Community College Board of Trustees voted to accept Ross’s resignation letter and retirement yesterday.

Officials say Michelle Willis Krauss, the college’s vice president for instructional services, has been named acting president, and a nationwide search for Ross’s permanent replacement will commence in the new year.

Pamlico Community College received multiple recognitions for community college excellence, including top 25 rankings from SmartAsset in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023 during his time residing at the school. In addition, WalletHub ranked PCC in its lists of top 10 community colleges nationally for students’ Educational Outcomes in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

The college says he also led the establishment of a Dental Laboratory Technology program on campus – the only one of its kind in Eastern North Carolina – and dramatically increased the number of short-term, hands-on career courses offered by PCC, including many in Allied Health fields.

“The past seven years have been the highlight of my professional career because of the tremendous dedication of the faculty and staff and their joining with me in embracing a shared vision of making lives better,” Ross’s letter states. “Because of their serving with their hearts, our college has made countless lives better and earned national respect frequently as one of America’s best community colleges. This is appropriate because I have felt from my first days here that Pamlico County is one of our nation’s best communities filled with wonderful people. Thank you to you and each member of the Board for your love of our college and for making my service as President so special.”

His retirement date is set for February 19, 2024.

