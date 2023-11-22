Advertise With Us
Malfunctioning propane heater apparent cause of fire that destroys Beaufort County building

(WAGM)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Five different fire departments responded to a fire that destroyed a commercial building in Beaufort County Tuesday.

Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Chris Newkirk says the fire happened around noon at a building at 533 Springs Road off Highway 17 that deals with machinery and equipment repair.

Newkirk says there were no injuries but says the cause of the fire appears to have been a malfunctioning propane heater.

Crews that responded included Old Ford, Washington, Clarks Neck, Chocowinity, and Bunyan.

Newkirk also says Gregory Poole provided heavy equipment and an operator to safely remove portions of the collapsed structure so that fire personnel could fully extinguish the fire.

