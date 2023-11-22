Advertise With Us
Luncheon serves first responders for Thanksgiving

Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church hosted a luncheon for first responders on Thanksgiving...
Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church hosted a luncheon for first responders on Thanksgiving Eve.
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s Thanksgiving a day early for first responders who enjoyed turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, and dinner rolls and dessert at the Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church.

Jonathan Soulen, the church leader said, “These folks put their lives on the line, and I did mention that each one of them may have a memory of a very difficult situation because they deal with life and death issues, and doing this is simply a way to say thank you.”

Thanksgiving may be the time to spend with loved ones and away from work for many, but for first responders, emergencies don’t take a holiday.

They can happen no matter the time, day, and place, and first responders are staying prepared, even on Thanksgiving.

That is why for this year’s Thanksgiving Eve, Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church partnered up with Saint James United Methodist Church to serve about 500 meals to first responders across Pitt County, including the sheriff’s office, fire/rescue, utilities, and ECU campus police.

Erica Bullock has worked for Greenville Fire/Rescue for ten years and says the crew looks forward to this event every year around this time.

“It’s a wonderful thing that they do and we’re very thankful for all that they do, especially during this time,” said Bullock.

It’s an appreciation that is shared with those who are serving as well.

