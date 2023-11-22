Advertise With Us
Holly Ridge condemns low-income apartment complex due to massive mold problems

The low-income apartment complex has now been condemned.
The low-income apartment complex has now been condemned.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina town has condemned a low-income housing complex following a massive mold issue and it doesn’t look like residents will be moving back in anytime soon.

Holly Ridge Mayor Jeff Wenzel said during a special meeting last night, town council decided not to pursue making repairs to Holly Plaza Apartments, saying it would cost too much.

Nearly 100 tenants had to move out of the complex on October 30th because of a chronic mold issue. Many of those residents have been living in a Jacksonville hotel.

Town council learned that repairs would cost some $1.2 million. No decision has been made on what the next steps would be, according to the mayor.

The town has extended hotel funds for residents until January 1st, and it has come up with a plan to pay residents their rent for the next six months, plus $2,000 for other expenses. Those payments would only happen if residents sign an agreement not to sue the town in the future for any damages.

The rental payback would be $1,125 a month for one bedroom, $1,440 for two bedroom, or $1,755 for a three bedroom apartment.

“From the beginning, we knew this was a bad situation,” said the mayor. “We also knew that if larger agencies like federal and state were not able to help, this was most likely going to be larger than what our 5,000 citizens would be able to bear financially.”

