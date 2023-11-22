Advertise With Us
Highway Patrol lieutenant named new Atlantic Beach police chief

Highway Patrol lieutenant named new Atlantic Beach police chief

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A town on the Crystal Coast has hired a veteran state trooper as its next police chief.

Atlantic Beach announced this morning that David Clifton will replace Chief Jeff Harvey when he retires on January 8th.

Clifton is currently a lieutenant with the Highway Patrol, serving with them for the past 25 years. The town says he is a long-time resident of Carteret County.

Harvey served 21 years with the U.S. Navy before joining the police department as a part-time officer in 1999.

“After over 24 years of serving the citizens and visitors of Atlantic Beach, I look forward to spending time with my three grandsons and family,” said Harvey. “I will continue teaching at the college and instructing new students in the Basic Law Enforcement curriculum.”

