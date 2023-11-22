Havelock police needs public’s help in theft case

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Havelock are asking for your help in identifying three people wanted in a store theft that happened nearly four months ago.

Police released photos from inside Bob’s Trading Post on East Main Street today.

Back on July 29th, police say the people were involved in fraud when they bought items worth over $700.

If you can identify the people in the photos, please call Havelock police at 252-447-3212.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.