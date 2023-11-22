Advertise With Us
Havelock police needs public’s help in theft case

Bob’s Trading Post(Havelock PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Havelock are asking for your help in identifying three people wanted in a store theft that happened nearly four months ago.

Police released photos from inside Bob’s Trading Post on East Main Street today.

Back on July 29th, police say the people were involved in fraud when they bought items worth over $700.

If you can identify the people in the photos, please call Havelock police at 252-447-3212.

