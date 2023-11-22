Havelock football team reaches goal of practice on Thanksgiving as it prepares to host Northern Nash

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -The NCHSAA state football playoffs reach the fourth round on Friday night. 3A East top seed Havelock is alive for the first time in a few seasons in this round. They always expect to be there. But early 2nd round exits in each of the past two seasons has the Rams extra hungry to face Northern Nash on Friday and earn a spot in the regional final next week.

“That’s one of the things we wanted to do is practice on Thanksgiving. That’s one of the goals that we set. Here we are this week and we are going to get a shot Thursday morning to play some Christmas music over the loudspeakers and get our last walkthrough in,” says Havelock interim head coach Brent Wooten, “Northern Nash is a really, really good football team. Obviously they represented the east in the state title game last year. They only have one loss in a really close game to Southern Nash who they had revenge on in the playoffs in the second round. They got a lot of talent all over the field offensively and defensively so it is going to be a dogfight Friday night.”

Havelock hosts Northern Nash on Friday at 7 PM.

