Food Lion Feeds three-day food drive makes for over 8,000 meals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holidays will be full of food for many Eastern Carolina families thanks to your generosity.

Last week, WITN partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Curtis Media, and Food Lion for three days of the Food Lion Feeds Drive.

November 15th-17th, WITN’s Dave Jordan, Courtney Bunting, and Deric Rush were live at stores in Greenville, New Bern, and Kinston.

Thanks to the generosity of donors, we were able to raise enough money and food donations to provide for 8,175 meals.

You can still make a monetary donation by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.