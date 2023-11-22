Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Food Lion Feeds three-day food drive makes for over 8,000 meals

Food Lion Feeds drive raises over 8,000 meals.
Food Lion Feeds drive raises over 8,000 meals.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holidays will be full of food for many Eastern Carolina families thanks to your generosity.

Last week, WITN partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Curtis Media, and Food Lion for three days of the Food Lion Feeds Drive.

November 15th-17th, WITN’s Dave Jordan, Courtney Bunting, and Deric Rush were live at stores in Greenville, New Bern, and Kinston.

Thanks to the generosity of donors, we were able to raise enough money and food donations to provide for 8,175 meals.

You can still make a monetary donation by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamichelle Mitchell was charged with having a gun on educational property.
Mom locked up after Pitt County elementary school lockdown
James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Troopers release name of woman killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
Heavy Rain will impact travel across Eastern NC Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain approaches the coast
Troy Russell was arrested today on a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
POLICE: Man uses airsoft pistol to hold up Greenville store

Latest News

Seats on an airplane are seen in this file photo
Taking off to the skies this Thanksgiving
Pitt County Animal Shelter launches a short term foster care for two days during Thanksgiving
Animal shelter launches program for short term foster during Thanksgiving
Two pilots from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels landed at Cherry Point Wednesday morning for a...
Blue Angels brief ahead of 2024 Air Show
NC Education Lottery says both jackpots have exceeded $300 million for Thanksgiving draws.
Both lottery jackpots over $300 million each for Thanksgiving