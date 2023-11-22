Advertise With Us
Flu claims first child death in North Carolina

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - This year’s flu season has claimed the first child death in the state.

The Department of Health and Human Services said a child, who was between 5 and 17 years old, died recently in the western part of the state from complications of the flu.

This makes the sixth flu death so far this season in the state. Four of those who died were 65 or older, while the other was between 25 and 49 years old.

North Carolina is the second state in the country to report a child flu death this season. Previously, Mississippi said they had a child die from the flu as well.

DHHS says the state has seen a rise in flu cases in the past few weeks, along with rising RSV cases and continued COVID-19 activity.

Last flu season, DHHS says there were 196 deaths, including three children.

