Farmville Central boys crush Wilson Prep in battle of defending state championship basketball teams

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The defending 2A state champion Farmville Central boys toppled defending 1A state champion Wilson Prep 97-64 on Tuesday night in Farmville.

The Jags swarming play tough to compete with again.

They have starters MJ Williams, Alex Moye, and JD Daniels back from last season’s team. They were scoring in bunches while we were there. A few others like Omaurie Phillips and Landon Barnes also back and played a bunch of minutes last winter.

Looks like it could be a traditional winter for the Farmville Central boys.

