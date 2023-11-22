Advertise With Us
ECU basketball’s Cam Hayes denied transfer waiver to play immediately by the NCAA, Pirates to appeal ruling

Coach Schwartz shared his disappointment in a statement on Wednesday
ECU basketball player Cam Hayes
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU guard Cam Hayes had his transfer waiver to allow him to play immediately for ECU denied on Wednesday. Hayes would be making his second transfer after starting at NC State moving to LSU and then ECU. Hayes has been unable to play so far and head coach Mike Schwartz shared his feelings on the process and decision in a statement:

“We are very disappointed in the NCAA’s subjective and arbitrary decision to deny the immediate eligibility request for Cam Hayes. The NCAA’s and volunteer waiver committee’s timing and communication throughout this process has been anything but professional and has caused true emotional distress for Cam and his family. Our compliance and administration submitted the waiver on August 14th, 2023, and over the last three plus months, always provided additional, requested information to the NCAA within 48 hours. Finally, yesterday (11/21/23), the volunteer waiver committee responded to the NCAA which led to a denial from the NCAA. Our university, athletic department and most importantly, Cam and his family remained professional and respectful throughout the entire process. This is a volunteer mental health expert and/or panel that is making life-altering decisions for young men and women, that per the NCAA did not respond to their requests for review and or information at times during this process. Again, we are very disappointed in not only the decision, but the process that has proved to be inconsistent when reviewing the official pillars of the NCAA, in terms of inclusivity, fairness and overall student athlete well-being. Our institution believes in Cam’s waiver since the evidence provided on behalf of Cam clearly supports the NCAA’s waiver guidelines. We will continue to support Cam and his family, as we immediately begin the appeal process.”

Schwartz and Hayes both have been in the dark on the waiver standing until this week.

