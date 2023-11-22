Eastern North Carolina voters challenge new State Senate district maps

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two black voters in the east have filed suit to challenge recently approved North Carolina State Senate districts as illegally gerrymandered.

District maps are supposed to be drawn to divide up the voter population evenly for fair representation, according to Dave Davis, Director of the Pitt County Board of Elections.

“Every ten years after the U.S. census, everything from Congressional down to municipalities redraw lines to make sure there is equal representation amongst all the districts, whether it is Congressional, Senate, House, and local municipal districts,” Davis explained.

However, as we have seen numerous times over the past decade, an approved map’s life could get cut short, facing legal challenges such as previous district maps that were drawn in 2021 that were eventually thrown out by the courts for “unconstitutional gerrymandering.”

Two Eastern Carolina men, one from Martin County, and the other from Halifax County, are suing the State Board of Elections, its members, and some Republican leaders for a “racially gerrymandered” North Carolina State Senate district map.

The lawsuit states that the Republican-drawn Senate map breaks up the black-belt counties in North Carolina in the northeast part of the state including Bertie, Edgecombe, and Halifax counties.

Democrat Senator Kandie Smith said, “Packing people into a certain district, that means, or even cracking when you start doing things like this, so they don’t have representation, that’s a problem. All of our citizens in our state deserve representation and they deserve to choose who represents them.”

Senator Smith emphasized the high stakes of these maps due to the representation they carry to a national level.

According to the NBC affiliate station WRAL, Republican leaders have continuously stated that they did not use racial data, but political data to draw the new districts.

