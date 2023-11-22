East Carolina University testing indoor & outdoor speakers today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A university in the east is testing its emergency speakers Wednesday morning.

East Carolina University will test indoor and outdoor speakers on Main and Health Science campuses this morning at 10 a.m.

Those in the area will hear a tone and then the announcement. The tone and the announcement will be heard three times.

This test of the ECU Alert system ensures the systems are operating throughout campus.

Testing will include the announcement of an ECU Alert test message over the speakers.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.