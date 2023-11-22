Advertise With Us
East Carolina University testing indoor & outdoor speakers today

East Carolina University
East Carolina University(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A university in the east is testing its emergency speakers Wednesday morning.

East Carolina University will test indoor and outdoor speakers on Main and Health Science campuses this morning at 10 a.m.

Those in the area will hear a tone and then the announcement. The tone and the announcement will be heard three times.

This test of the ECU Alert system ensures the systems are operating throughout campus.

Testing will include the announcement of an ECU Alert test message over the speakers.

