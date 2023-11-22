Advertise With Us
Curious hawk spotted perched in front of traffic camera

The Minnesota Department of Transportation posted a video on social media Tuesday of a hawk...
The Minnesota Department of Transportation posted a video on social media Tuesday of a hawk caught on camera overseeing traffic on I-94.(Minnesota Department of Transportation)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Gray News) – Traffic cameras are in place across the country to help officials have a bird’s eye view of the cities they oversee.

Crews with the Department of Transportation use these cameras to keep an eye on traffic and to keep drivers safe.

Apparently, a curious hawk recently wanted to get in on the action in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation posted a video on social media Tuesday of a hawk caught on camera overseeing traffic on I-94.

“Talk about a bird’s eye view!” the department wrote in the post.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources later identified the bird as a red-tailed hawk in the comments.

DNR said this type of hawk has excellent vision and can spot prey from hundreds of feet in the air.

It is commonly seen in both rural and suburban areas that have woodlands, prairies, grasslands or swamps, according to DNR.

