Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Showers set to wrap up this evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rain continues to come down across the East, but with the cold front inching its way eastward, the last of the drops are near. Most areas will see the rain wrap up this afternoon. Because a low pressure system has formed along the tail end of the cold front, some back side showers may be swung into the East later this evening, but will be short lived and isolated, only lasting for a couple hours.

Skies turn sunny and bright for Thanksgiving due to an incoming high pressure system. The high will not only keep the clouds at bay but will also increase the winds coming in out of the north. Wind speeds will range between 6 to 12 mph for most of the day, however upper level winds will be stronger, forcing cooler air to settle over the East. This will keep our temperatures capped in the 50s over the following four days. Overnight lows will hover around the 40° mark, creating chilly mornings but keeping the frost to a minimum.

Light showers will approach the coast start Friday and lasting through Sunday. Coverage will be minimal and any showers that do come onshore will be sparse and short lived. Rain chances are set between 20-30% from Friday through Sunday. Dry weather returns for the start of next week, but it comes with another push of colder air, one that will drive temps down into the mid to low 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.