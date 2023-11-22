Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Camp Lejeune Marines remember 80th anniversary of Battle of Tarawa

Camp Lejeune marked the 80th anniversary on Tuesday.
Camp Lejeune marked the 80th anniversary on Tuesday.(U.S.M.C.)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Marines at Camp Lejeune paused on Tuesday to remember the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Tarawa.

The 2d Marine Regiment started the day with a 10-mile hike and ended with a battle colors rededication ceremony.

Tarawa was a major Pacific battle during World War II. Some 18,000 Marines fought this amphibious battle and took the island after three days, something that a Japanese admiral claimed would have taken a million men 100 years, according to Camp Lejeune officials.

“Today we mark the 80th anniversary of The Battle of Tarawa, and it is fitting that we’ve taken the time to re-dedicate the organizational colors with the 17 battle streamers our regiment has rightfully earned through its storied history,” said Col. John Roma. “From Tarawa and Saipan and Tinian, Mogadishu, Nasiriyah, Helmand, and Al Anbar provinces, the 2d Marine Regiment has always been ready to answer the call when the nation has needed us.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamichelle Mitchell was charged with having a gun on educational property.
Mom locked up after Pitt County elementary school lockdown
James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Troopers release name of woman killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
Heavy Rain will impact travel across Eastern NC Wednesday morning.
Soaking Rains and Isolated Storms Wednesday Morning
Troy Russell was arrested today on a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
POLICE: Man uses airsoft pistol to hold up Greenville store

Latest News

Onslow County boil water notice
Boil water advisory for downtown Jacksonville lifted
Atlantic Beach announced this morning that David Clifton will replace Chief Jeff Harvey when he...
Highway Patrol lieutenant named new Atlantic Beach police chief
PCC President Dr. Jim Ross retiring after serving the school for more than seven years.
Pamlico Community College President announces retirement
The fraud happened on November 8th at the Walmart on North Marion Boulevard.
Persons of interest sought in Jacksonville Walmart fraud case