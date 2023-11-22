Camp Lejeune Marines remember 80th anniversary of Battle of Tarawa

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Marines at Camp Lejeune paused on Tuesday to remember the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Tarawa.

The 2d Marine Regiment started the day with a 10-mile hike and ended with a battle colors rededication ceremony.

Tarawa was a major Pacific battle during World War II. Some 18,000 Marines fought this amphibious battle and took the island after three days, something that a Japanese admiral claimed would have taken a million men 100 years, according to Camp Lejeune officials.

“Today we mark the 80th anniversary of The Battle of Tarawa, and it is fitting that we’ve taken the time to re-dedicate the organizational colors with the 17 battle streamers our regiment has rightfully earned through its storied history,” said Col. John Roma. “From Tarawa and Saipan and Tinian, Mogadishu, Nasiriyah, Helmand, and Al Anbar provinces, the 2d Marine Regiment has always been ready to answer the call when the nation has needed us.”

