Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Both lottery jackpots over $300 million each for Thanksgiving

NC Education Lottery says both jackpots have exceeded $300 million for Thanksgiving draws.
NC Education Lottery says both jackpots have exceeded $300 million for Thanksgiving draws.(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - This Thanksgiving lottery players could have a lot to be thankful for if they hit one (or both) of the two top lottery jackpots.

Lottery officials say that tonight’s Powerball jackpot going into Thanksgiving has risen to $313 million as an annuity or $144 million in a lump sum. Black Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $308 million annuity that is worth $142.1 million in cash.

Although the two big jackpots are still both up for grabs, players continue to win big prizes in both drawings.

Over the weekend, North Carolina saw a $1 million winner in both Mega Millions on Friday and Powerball on Saturday. A Tyrrell County man claimed the $1 million Powerball prize on Monday. The $1 million Mega Millions prize, purchased at Sumner Food Mart and Hardware on Old Randleman Road in Greensboro, remains unclaimed.

“Mega Millions and Powerball players could have millions of reasons to be thankful with two huge jackpots up for grabs this week,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Good luck to everyone going for those Thanksgiving jackpots.”

Officials say that the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

According to lottery officials, ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.8 million a day on average for education.

For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamichelle Mitchell was charged with having a gun on educational property.
Mom locked up after Pitt County elementary school lockdown
James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Troopers release name of woman killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
Heavy Rain will impact travel across Eastern NC Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain approaches the coast
Troy Russell was arrested today on a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
POLICE: Man uses airsoft pistol to hold up Greenville store

Latest News

Bob’s Trading Post
Havelock police needs public’s help in theft case
Heavy Rain will impact travel across Eastern NC Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain approaches the coast
The low-income apartment complex has now been condemned.
Holly Ridge condemns low-income apartment complex due to massive mold problems
Camp Lejeune marked the 80th anniversary on Tuesday.
Camp Lejeune Marines remember 80th anniversary of Battle of Tarawa