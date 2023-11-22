Both lottery jackpots over $300 million each for Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - This Thanksgiving lottery players could have a lot to be thankful for if they hit one (or both) of the two top lottery jackpots.

Lottery officials say that tonight’s Powerball jackpot going into Thanksgiving has risen to $313 million as an annuity or $144 million in a lump sum. Black Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $308 million annuity that is worth $142.1 million in cash.

Although the two big jackpots are still both up for grabs, players continue to win big prizes in both drawings.

Over the weekend, North Carolina saw a $1 million winner in both Mega Millions on Friday and Powerball on Saturday. A Tyrrell County man claimed the $1 million Powerball prize on Monday. The $1 million Mega Millions prize, purchased at Sumner Food Mart and Hardware on Old Randleman Road in Greensboro, remains unclaimed.

“Mega Millions and Powerball players could have millions of reasons to be thankful with two huge jackpots up for grabs this week,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Good luck to everyone going for those Thanksgiving jackpots.”

Officials say that the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

According to lottery officials, ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.8 million a day on average for education.

For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.