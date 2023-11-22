Advertise With Us
Bobby Pettiford Jr. hits buzzer-beating 3 from deep to lift East Carolina over Kennesaw State 85-84

ECU 85, KSU 84
ECU KENNESAW STATE
ECU KENNESAW STATE(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Bobby Pettiford Jr. knocked down a half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer to give East Carolina an 85-84 victory over Kennesaw State on Tuesday night.

Pettiford dribbled the floor and then heaved the game winner from near the logo. RJ Felton scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Pirates (4-2). Pettiford scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Ezra Ausar had 14 points.

Terrell Burden led the Owls (4-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Simeon Cottle added 16 points, four assists and five steals for Kennesaw State. Jamel King also put up 14 points.

