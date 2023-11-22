Advertise With Us
Blue Angels brief ahead of 2024 Air Show

Two pilots from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels landed at Cherry Point Wednesday morning for a...
Two pilots from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels landed at Cherry Point Wednesday morning for a coordination meeting ahead of the 2024 Cherry Point Air Show.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Some of the nation’s finest in aviation skills made their way to Cherry Point Air Station.

Two pilots from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels landed at Cherry Point Wednesday morning for a coordination meeting ahead of the 2024 Cherry Point Air Show.

The iconic blue and gold Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet made its way down the flight line where the new F-35 Harrier jets are housed.

Base command is excited about the build-up to next year’s air show, and to one of the pilots of the Blue Angels about the exciting opportunity to fly the jets.

“We really represent the men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps and they’re the true heroes of the of our you know nation so we represent them we take it very seriously and it’s an honor to be a part of the team,” said Blue Angel pilot Lieutenant Commander Brian Vaught.

“And this year will be the same we’re expecting a big turnout and you know it’s really our opportunity to open up the base and really showcase the might and power of American aviation,” said base commander Col. Brendan Burks

Burks was previously assigned to the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron as well from 2008-2010 as a C-130 “Fat Albert” pilot.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

