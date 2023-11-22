Animal shelter launches program for short term foster during Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving is a time for many to gather with their loved ones, but what about animals in shelters? Ahead of the holiday, Pitt County Animal Shelter is trying something new to give pets in their care some extra love.

“The shelter is a tough place, especially for some animals when they first come in,” said Joshua Williams, an animal control officer.

This year, East Carolinians have the opportunity to give a shelter animal a temporary home with the “Give Thanks” short-term foster program.

“It obviously gives the dogs and cats a chance out of the shelter a chance to go home for a little bit. It also gives our shelter attendants the chance to go home and see their families,” said Williams.

Pitt County residents can foster a cat or dog for Thursday and Friday with food and supplies included, free of charge.

“We will take care of them as far as food as far as the kennels concerned, and anything they need to take the animal home for Thanksgiving holiday,” said Williams.

But what about those who are unable to find fosters? No worries, volunteers called mutt strutters will be around to help and give them a special Thanksgiving at the shelter.

“So over the holidays, we will be here walking anywhere from 40 to 50 dogs and giving out a special meal on Thanksgiving morning we meet at nine and will probably be here up until about noon,” said the lead volunteer, Melanie Sartore-Baldwin.

While the temporary home is only for two days, it can do wonders for the animal’s spirit.

“Some people think it’s sad to bring them back, and it is, but honestly, 48 hours out of the shelter environment does reduce their stress levels quite a bit, so if anybody’s interested in having a sleepover, that would be great,” said Sartore-Baldwin.

There have only been 32 animals taken into foster care so far ahead of Thanksgiving, but the lead volunteer says there should be 10 to 20 volunteers to let the animals at the shelter know we’re thankful for them, too.

The shelter says there will be a similar program coming up around Christmas.

