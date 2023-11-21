Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain and Low Severe Threat to Start Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Heavy rain is on the way for Wednesday morning. Until then, we stay breezy with rounds of light to moderate rainfall passing through. Rainfall amounts don’t look very impressive until we start to see the heavier rain arrive closer to sunrise. 1-2″ will fall very quickly Wednesday morning leading to hazardous travel conditions. Leaves and pine needles could clog street drains leading to standing water. While heavy rain is the main threat, we’ll also have to watch for isolated damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Severe threat is limited to 3 am-9 am. Heavy rain threat could linger a little later. Rain becomes less heavy by the afternoon with clearing conditions overnight. Thanksgiving is still looking nice and sunny with highs near 60. As the sun sets on Thanksgiving, temperatures will fall fast. Lows in the 30s are expected for Black Friday. Clouds increase for the weekend with a few showers possible. Rain won’t be as impactful as Wednesday morning’s chance but it still could make things wet at times. Shower chances for ECU’s last game of the year look low. Temperatures continue to cool into next week with highs mostly in the 50s.

