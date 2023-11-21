Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Tyrrell Co. man could hardly sleep after winning $1 million Powerball prize

Lloyd Armstrong celebrating his win with his wife, Deanna.
Lloyd Armstrong celebrating his win with his wife, Deanna.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man from Columbia stopped for gas and bought a ticket that won him $1 million.

The North Carolina Education Lotter announced that Lloyd Armstrong bought his lucky $2 ticket from a Duck Thru Food Store on U.S. 64 East in Columbia. After coming home, he recalled that he needed to check his ticket from the last drawing.

Armstrong and his wife checked and were shocked they matched all five white balls.

“We looked at each other and said, ‘what are we going to do now?’” Armstrong laughed. “We could hardly sleep last night.”

The lottery reports Armstrong took his winnings home Monday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, the man took home $712,501.

He plans to reach out to a financial planner, pay bills, donate to his church, and plan a trip to Scotland with his winnings.

Watch the next Powerball drawing, worth $289 million, tomorrow night on WITN-TV.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Givens & Little
Two charged with theft of 33 guns from Greenville Mall
James Carmon
Man charged with attempted murder after Kinston shooting
Six people arrested on felony drug charges by Lenoir County task force
The fire was reported around 1:20 p.m.
Fire damages Kitty Hawk hotel

Latest News

The city says while doing waterline replacement work, a utility crew damaged a water line.
Downtown Jacksonville under boil water advisory
Carteret County deputies on Saturday arrested Brandon Hollamon on warrants out of New Hanover...
Crystal Coast man charged with 17 counts of promoting prostitution
This shooting happened Thursday afternoon, November 9, 2023.
POLICE: Scotland Neck curfew lifted & arrests expected in shooting investigation
Don Davis presenting million dollar grant check for accessible care