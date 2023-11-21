Troopers release name of woman killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman who was struck and killed along a busy Eastern Carolina highway a week ago.
Troopers said they had difficulty in tracking down the family of Jessica Taylor, of Kinston.
The mishap occurred on November 14th around 5:40 p.m. on Highway 11 near Old Asphalt Road, just outside of Kinston.
Troopers say the 39-year-old woman was walking in the middle of the road when she was hit by an SUV. The victim was thrown into the southbound lane and then hit a car.
The Highway Patrol said no charges will be brought against either driver.
