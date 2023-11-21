Thanksgiving food safety success

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we prepare for all of our Thanksgiving festivities, we also need to be aware of crucial food safety practices in the kitchen to make our holiday worry-free.

“You get a frozen turkey, its 20 pounds, that’s gonna take four to five days in the refrigerator to thaw out. So they try to put it on the counter, unfortunately, if you let it sit on the counter for eight or nine hours, yes it’s thawing out but it’s also in a zone of temperature that’s gonna get people sick where bacteria can build up too,” Lenoir Community College Culinary Arts Chair Instructor, Jeff Yourdon said.

According to Yourdon, you can run cold water over your turkey just long enough to remove the majority of the ice crystals, but it is much safer to thaw your turkey for a few days in the refrigerator.

According to the CDC, 1 in 6 Americans get sick from contaminated foods or drinks each year, so take the extra step to ensure your practices in the kitchen this holiday season are safe for all.

“Also making sure your time temperature control is one of the biggest things and making sure your food is not left out too long,” Culinary arts student, Montrell Fulford said.

When it comes to leaving food out on the counter being stored, it should only be left for a few hours according to Yourdon. After that, bacteria begin to multiply leaving wide-open opportunities for foodborne illnesses.

“I’ll dump the water out and put the hot stuff in there and close it and that cooler will act as an insulator and keep it warm for you for a long time. So let’s say you made a casserole, I could throw that in the cooler and close it down, it’ll stay nice and warm for a while. But don’t let it sit for more than 3-4 hours.”

Simple practices such as washing your hands, taking time to properly thaw your turkey, and keeping your workspace clean can make a significant difference, leaving friends and family happy and wanting to come back next year.

