Sports Spotlight: Havelock’s Williams move to quarterback has Rams rolling in state playoffs

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock football plays in the fourth round of the state tournament on Friday night. The top seed Rams have a Jon of all trades this fall in junior quarterback Jonathan Williams.

He is a three sport athlete, a strong student, and we feature his football skills in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“Watching my brother play, and doing the things he did, made me want to play football,” says Havelock junior Jonathan Williams.

Havelock junior Jonathan Williams is the younger brother of former Rams linebacker Josh Williams. Big brother has shown him the right way to play Havelock football.

“He stays on me about what I need to do,” says Williams, “Focusing on the main goal. Really that was the biggest thing. Just sticking with it. Believing in myself to be able to do this for my team and for my city.”

Williams is a wide receiver. But unlike the wrap receivers get, he is a team first kid.

“He could be a me player,” says Havelock interim head football coach Brent Wooten, “But he has never been a me player. His brother was never a me player. Just a family of great young men.”

So much so, that he moved to quarterback this year a few weeks into the season for the team.

“They need me to be at quarterback,” says Williams, “I will be at quarterback to help our team have the best chance of winning.”

“Not many teams have a receiver who hasn’t played quarterback since Pop Warner, is asked to move over after four games in a season, and he has done it and done it in stride,” says Wooten.

Not only moved to quarterback but thrived there.

“He’s rushed for 1000 yards, he’s thrown for almost 1000 yards now,” says Wooten, “He is making plays left and right which is what you want with your best athlete. You want them making plays.”

“Real fun. I wasn’t expecting to have a crazy rushing year, I thought it would be more receiving,” says Williams, “But, to come and have 1000 yards in the amount of games I’ve played I feel real explosive. I feel real good about where we are going.”

Leading the troops as a junior and taking them to the regional semifinals this Friday night.

“Just like keep away the distractions from earlier in the season, cause man there was a lot,” says Williams, “But, for us to stick together and get through all that and make it to the fourth round means a lot to us and to the community.”

Williams’ goals are lofty,

“The end goal is to be in the NFL,” says Jonathan.

But that’s what dreams for a kid like Williams should be.

“My first goal is to win the state championship this year, win it next year, and then move on to college,” says Williams.

Havelock hosts defending regional champion Northern Nash on Friday night at 7 PM.

