POLICE: Scotland Neck curfew lifted & arrests expected in shooting investigation

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A city in the east has lifted a ten-day emergency curfew just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Scotland Neck Interim Police Chief Tommy Parker says the curfew was lifted last night.

It was put into place on November 10th after two shootings in two days injured two teenagers who both have been treated and released from the hospital, according to police.

The chief says within the last week of the curfew, the police department has gotten two shots fired calls, arrested two people for weapons violations, and charged those two people with violating curfew.

Parker says multiple agencies are working on the shooting investigation into the original two people shot, and he says he expects multiple arrests to be made very soon.

Officials say communities and businesses cooperated with the curfew.

