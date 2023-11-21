POLICE: Rocky Mount larceny call ends with organized crime charges

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested on Sunday after police say they were found with merchandise stolen from several Rocky Mount businesses.

According to Rocky Mount police, they were called to Walmart on Benvenue Road around 10:28 a.m. for a larceny in progress.

When police arrived the person suspected of stealing had already left, but witnesses told police that a woman had left the store with a large outdoor-style trash can and had driven away in a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala.

Police say they found the car and stopped it as it left a home in the 600 block of Hammond Street, police said that merchandise stolen from the Walmart was found in the car.

Police then got a search warrant for the home where they said that various stolen items from multiple businesses were located and seized.

Police arrested 49-year-old Veronica Powell, 29-year-old Turkise Petway, and 40-year-old Anthony Hendricks - all of Rocky Mount.

Powell was charged with habitual larceny and taken to the Nash County Jail without bond. Hendricks was also charged with habitual larceny and taken to the Nash County Jail without bond.

Petway was charged with possession of stolen property, organized retail theft, possession of marijuana, and possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin. He was issued a secured bond of $9,000and taken to the Nash County Jail.

Police say that Hendricks was one of the two men who broke into Ulta Beauty on Oct.24, as well. In that case Petway was also charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and damage to property. Police said he had stolen merchandise with him, and he was charged with two counts of organized retail theft and possession of stolen goods.

For those charges Petway received a $15,000 secured bond and was taken to the Nash County Jail.

“We are dedicated to reducing criminal activities that negatively impact businesses in our community. We are extremely proud of our Property Crimes Unit of the Criminal Investigations Division as well as our patrol officers, and we are confident that they will continue to work closely with businesses to investigate such crimes,” said Rocky Mount Criminal Investigations Division Captain Westlyn Seabreeze.

